NFL Players on COVID-19 List: Saturday, August 1st

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) - 2020 has been a tough year for most people during the COVID-19 pandemic. But Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie isn't letting the challenging times stop him from living out another dream of his outside of football.

"I always thought about food but I never really knew how to cook it. In my head I always wanted a food truck but I didn't know what I wanted to put inside the food truck, what food I wanted to sell," McKenzie said on a zoom call with News 4 Sports.