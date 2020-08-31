NFL Players on COVID-19 List: Saturday, August 29th

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) - It was his impressive training camp, and strong, young leg that won rookie Tyler Bass the starting job but his performance in their scrimmage was what sealed it.

"His ability to kick off like he does, to hit consistent kicks that was just kind of the final straw of like this guy can really do it, he's won the job, his percentage was really good in training camp," Bills special teams coordinator Heath Farwell said on a zoom call with reporters.