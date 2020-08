NFL Players on COVID-19 List: Thursday, August 6th

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) -- When the Canadian Football League was postponed for the 2020 season, Naaman Roosevelt saw an opportunity.

"I want to get into coaching when I'm done playing, I enjoy teaching, and I enjoy helping out any way I can. I've been doing a little camp when I've been in Canada, doing little camps here and there, and I haven't been home in the summer in a long time so I'm glad to be home, glad to help out any way I can," Naaman Roosevelt said.