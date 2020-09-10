NFL Players on COVID-19 List: Thursday, September 10th

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) - Expectations for the Bills are the highest they've been in decades. General manager Brandon Beane even said the other day "we're not sneaking up on anyone" when referring to that underdog mentality players like to use.

And one of the big reasons expectations are so high is because it finally seems like they won't be relying on just one side of the ball anymore. Usually it's been lean on the defense to win games while the offense does barely or just enough to get by.