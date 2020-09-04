NFL Players on COVID-19 List: Thursday, September 3rd

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This is a comprehensive list of NFL players currently placed on reserve/COVID-19.

ATLANTA FALCONS: Tyeler Davison, Steven Means

BALTIMORE RAVENS: Nigel Warrior

CAROLINA PANTHERS: Chris Reed

DENVER BRONCOS: Joel Heath

DETROIT LIONS: Justin Coleman

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS: Luq Barcoo

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS: Devontae Booker

MIAMI DOLPHINS: Kirk Merritt, Cordrea Tankersley

MINNESOTA VIKINGS: Brian Cole II, Justin Jefferson

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS: Dwayne Washington

NEW YORK GIANTS: David Sills

NEW YORK JETS: Nate Gerry, Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS: Fred Warner, Jeff Wilson

