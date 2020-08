NFL Players on COVID-19 List: Tuesday, August 18th

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) -- The Buffalo Sabres have hired Seth Appert to be the next head coach of the Rochester Americans, Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams announced on Tuesday.

“Seth has a proven track record of developing talent at various levels and we are looking forward to him being the next head coach of the Rochester Americans,” Adams said. “His approach to coaching and leadership, both on and off the ice, is a natural fit with the philosophy Ralph Krueger and I have started to implement as we build the organization. Seth will be an asset to Rochester and to the Sabres organization, and I’m excited to see him succeed behind the bench with the Amerks.”