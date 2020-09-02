NFL Players on COVID-19 List: Tuesday, September 1st

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has presented extreme financial challenges for college athletic departments across the county, including the University at Buffalo. In response, UB has launched the "Make it PossiBULL" campaign in support of the 390 student-athletes who choose to wear the blue and white. The "Make it PossiBULL Campaign" has a goal of $1 million which will help offset the financial shortfalls forecasted and safeguard UB's commitment to each-and-every student-athlete, to provide them with an exceptional academic and athletic experience. To be sure, contributions will allow the UB athletic program to continue an upward trajectory and emerge from these challenging times stronger than ever. "In these unprecedented times, our student-athletes need our help more than ever," UB Athletic Director Mark Alnutt said. "Over the past six months they have been challenged in ways they've never been challenged before and not only have they stepped up and met those challenges, they have excelled. I couldn't be more proud of our student-athletes, coaches and staff and I know, with your help, we will all get through this together." To kick off the campaign, the first 500 donors to contribute $50 or more to the "Make it PossiBULL" campaign will receive an exclusive UB Athletics branded mask. In addition, a number of campaign events and initiatives are planned for the upcoming months.