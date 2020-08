NFL Players on COVID-19 List: Wednesday, August 19th

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) -- Coming into his third season with the Bills, cornerback Taron Johnson has made it clear that this year is going to be all about elevating.

"This is my third year in the system, I can play faster, I can do things quicker there's not as much thinking going on out there. We're kind of all just on a string now, and that's what I want to show in games, that we're all on the same page," Johnson said to reporters after practice on Wednesday. "I'm still learning a lot, I'm trying to take my game to the next level."