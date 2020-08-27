NFL Players on COVID-19 List: Wednesday, August 26th

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) -- It didn't matter who had the lowest score; teaming up to defeat cancer was the main goal on Wednesday when basketball coaches from UB, Niagara, Canisius, St. Bonaventure, and Daemen headed to the links for the inaugural Coaches vs. Cancer 716 Golf Classic at Harvest Hill Golf Course.

"This is a great day, everybody working together and fighting to defeat cancer, so for our Niagara basketball program to be a part of that is something we're committed to and it's been a lot of fun," Niagara men's basketball head coach Greg Paulus said. "It's great to connect with other people, and it's great to connect with the community. Western New York Coaches vs. Cancer has done so much for so many people, so I'm honored to be a part of it and hopefully today we can take more steps forward."