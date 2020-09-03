NFL Players on COVID-19 List: Wednesday, September 2nd

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This is a comprehensive list of NFL players currently placed on reserve/COVID-19.
ATLANTA FALCONS: Tyeler Davison, Steven Means
BALTIMORE RAVENS: Nigel Warrior
CAROLINA PANTHERS: Chris Reed
DENVER BRONCOS: Joel Heath
DETROIT LIONS: Justin Coleman
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS: Luq Barcoo
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS: Devontae Booker
MIAMI DOLPHINS: Kirk Merritt, Cordrea Tankersley
MINNESOTA VIKINGS: Brian Cole II, Justin Jefferson
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS: Dwayne Washington
NEW YORK GIANTS: David Sills
NEW YORK JETS: Nate Gerry, Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS: Fred Warner, Jeff Wilson