NFL Players on COVID-19 List: Wednesday, September 2nd

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) -- With the offseason addition of superstar Stefon Diggs, the Bills wide receiver core is the deepest it's been in recent history.

"With Stefon here, it's been great, he's all around receiving, he brings energy to the receiving room and brings energy to me," John Brown said to reporters on Zoom on Wednesday. "It takes a lot of pressure off of me, so I'll be able to help him if he's in double coverage. Everyone loves him, we're happy to have him."