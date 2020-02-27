NFL prospects with ties to Bills players

INDIANAPOLIS, IN. (WIVB) The Bills have some big decisions to make on free agents Shaq Lawson and Jordan Phillips. If the price tag is too high, the team may look to draft their replacements.

The Bills had several formal meetings with defensive line prospects— including TCU’s Ross Blacklock who received some sound advice from Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes.

TCU defensive tackle Ross Blacklock (90) rallies his teammates during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Baylor, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU won 45-22. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

“Just basically telling me, if this is what I want to do make sure you check off the checklist,” Blacklock siad, “You’re going to be going into a league where guys are feeding families, grown man paying mortgages. At the end of the day this is a business, you’re either in or you ain’t and if you ain’t in, you’re going to get put out. “

Hughes wasn’t the only Bills defensive player who was asked for advice. Trevon Hill shared a field with Tremaine Edmunds at Virginia Tech.

Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant (2) is sacked by Virginia Tech defensive end Trevon Hill (94) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. Clemson won the game 31-17. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

“What about the idea of potentially playing with him again in Buffalo? That would be great, Hill said from the podium at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. “I loved playing with them at Virginia Tech. You’ve got a guy like that behind you, I’ve got faith in that guy and I know he knows what he’s doing. Since our freshman year he was always in his playbook and wanted to gain more knowledge. A leader like that, I already know what he brings to the table so that would be lovely. “