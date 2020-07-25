NFLPA lays out play for training camp and preseason

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The NFL and NFLPA have finally announced how training camp and the preseason will work for players across the league. NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero tweeted the email players received from the NFLPA on Saturday afternoon.
For the first four days of training camp, July 28-31st, players will receive COVID-19 testing three out of the four days while attending virtual meetings and PCR testing.
Conditioning starts August 3rd during the eight day acclimatization period, with strength and conditioning practices capped off at 120 minutes.
Practices start August 12th, with contact practices beginning on the 17th.
Regular season practices start September 7th.
Following the first mandatory day off on August 8th, players must receive a day off once every seven days.