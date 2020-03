NEW YORK/TORONTO (WIVB) The NHL announced Wednesday that the 2020 Scouting Combine, NHL Awards and NHL Draft have been postponed.

The Scouting combine was scheduled to take place in Buffalo June 1-6. The scouting combine has been held in Buffalo since 2015.

The draft was set to take place June 26-27 in Montreal. The location, timing and format of the 2020 NHL Draft (and Draft Lottery) will be announced when details are finalized.