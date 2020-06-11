NHL camps to open July 10 pending deal to resume

Buffalo Sabres coach Ralph Krueger watches during the first period of the team’s NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

(AP) — NHL training camps will open July 10 if the league and players’ union can reach an agreement to resume the season.

Setting this date gives the 17% of players overseas time to make arrangements to return in light of U.S. and Canada quarantine regulations. The league and NHLPA said the July 10 start of camps is pending medical and safety conditions and agreeing on getting back to games.

Camps are expected to run two to three weeks with games taking place in two “hub” cities without fans. If the league and players finalize a deal to return, games could resume in early August.