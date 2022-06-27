Forward Cutter Gauthier wants whoever drafts him to remember one thing…

“I’ll do whatever it takes to win,” Gauthier said. “I think each team had that understanding after speaking with them.”

The 18-year-old plans to attend Boston College after the draft, so it appears he could look for more work at the center position to prepare for the next level.

“I felt pretty dominant over the past two years when I was at the center position, controlling the pace of play defensively as well as offensively and that’s something I’m looking forward to do,” Gauthier said.

He played for the U.S. Under-18 national team with Logan Cooley, largely considered one of the top prospects in this year’s draft. His teammate saw a a lot of potential for teams to pick up on.

“Just his speed, how explosive he is,” Cooley said. “He made it real easy to play with. Obviously his shot too. It’s an NHL shot already so as he continues to get stronger, more explosive, he’s going to be a heck of a player.”

Gauthier scored 34 goals in 54 games last year for the U-18 team. He knows he’ll have to get used to the speed of the game when he gets to the N-H-L.

“I think the faster you get used to pace of play the better you’ll play in the end,” Gauthier said.

Right now, Gauthier’s ranked 3rd in the North American prospect rankings on NHL.com. He still believes he could be in the conversation for one of the top selections in this year’s draft.

“That’s something you dream of, being the number one pick,” Gauthier said. “There’s not many talks of my name in there, but I definitely think I could be in the conversation for sure.”

Cutter’s a projected top 10 pick, and could be a guy the Sabres target on day one.