NHL Taxi Squad is a different, but necessary, experience

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — While many things are different about professional sports in the COVID-19 era, many things still stay the same. For the NHL, not having fans, playing only your division, not taking cross-country road trips and the shortened training camp took some adjustment, but the newest addition to the 2020-21 season was the Taxi Squad.

Comprised of four to six players per team, players on the Taxi Squad practice separately from the full team, but travel to all away games, and are readily available to be called up to play if needed.

“It’s obviously a different time than I’m used to, but it’s been pretty good so far. We practice with the team, and when we don’t we have Matt Ellis out there who does a great job with us keeping us ready to play if we get our name called upon,” Sabres defenseman Will Borgen said.

Through the ten games the Sabres have played this season, they have recalled goalie Jonas Johansson, Rasmus Asplund, Dylan Cozens and Casey Mittlestadt for four different games. Cozens made the most of his recall, missing only one game while on the taxi squad, and has already scored two goals and notched one assist in his first season in the league.

Mittlestadt, meanwhile, has spent the majority of the beginning of the season on the taxi squad, playing in only two games so far.

“It’s a little bit unusual,” Sabres center Casey Mittlestadt said. “It’s been nice, having Matt Ellis there has been huge. Obviously you have less guys and more reps so you can focus on a few things you want to get better at versus a whole team practice. That part of it was positive for me. It’s so nice to have Ellis there to bounce ideas off him, listening and incorporating what you think into the practice, so I’ve enjoyed my time on the taxi squad. Obviously me and him are pretty close. All those things have been good. It’s fun to hang out with those guys.”

Mittlestadt was recalled from the taxi squad on Sunday prior to the game against the New Jersey Devils. After working on his skills through his time on the taxi squad and in the offseason, his teammates, and coaches, liked what they saw in his 10:40 minutes on the ice.

“We’re looking forward in the next few games to getting him another look so we can feel that development a little more firsthand. Let’s remember that all these guys coming in and playing 10, 12 minutes in their first and second games is not easy. They had no proper preparation. We’re excited about the fact that above all, he’s [Mittlestadt] increased his speed,” Sabres head coach Ralph Krueger said. “The NHL is just getting faster all the time, that is the one element that is impressive how everybody is attempting to bring speed into the game, and how speed is taking over, and Casey looks to have both of those right now.”

“I really like his game, he seems confident and more assertive. He seems to know the play he’s going to make before he gets to the puck,” Sabres right wing Kyle Okposo said of Mittlestadt. “Really like what he brought in when he was in the lineup, he’s good on the power play in that game against Washington I thought. Really like what he’s brought, he seems to have taken some steps which was great.”

The Sabres were supposed to take on the New York Islanders on Tuesday, but the league announced on Tuesday morning that the game is postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Islanders organization. Thursday’s game against the Islanders is still set for 7pm.