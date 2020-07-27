Niagara AD reacts to fall sports cancellation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — “A sad day for our student-athletes and our coaches as we did the right thing within the MAAC to cancel the fall seasons, hopefully we’ll have the opportunity to play our fall sports in the spring season once things are on a better ground,” Niagara Athletic Director Simon Gray said.

The Niagara Purple Eagles are just one MAAC team dealing with the blow that came on Monday afternoon as the MAAC Council of Presidents made the unfortunate, but necessary, decision to cancel fall sports.

“It was definitely very difficult conversations because of the impact that it has on each individual student athlete, coach, administrator, fan, alumni, people on campus, but also because of the variables that went into the decision,” Gray said. “The variables are vast, we all are facing in our own individual lives, but also in our professional lives as well. There’s just so many moving targets, there’s so many different changes, so it was an incredibly complex process.”

The press release stated that the Council of Presidents will reconvene to determine whether the fall sports season will be able to be played in the spring at a later date. Evaluating whether or not winter sports will be able to be played will continue to happen over the course of the fall.

“Our attention now moves to winter sports, similar variables [that led into the cancellation of the fall sports], but time is different, and the evolution of how the pandemic goes will be different as we look to those decisions,” Gray said.