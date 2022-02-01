Niagara County tops HEWS 3-1 to advance to Fed semifinals

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sixth seed Hamburg/Eden/West Seneca and third seed Niagara County squared off in the girls Federation hockey quarterfinals on Tuesday evening.

Scoreless until halfway through the first period when Katherine O’Brien goes the distance, shoots, and pops in the rebound for the first score of the game. HEWS up 1-0.

One minute later on the HEWS power play, Paige Spatorico nets the shorthand goal to tie the game up at one a piece at the end of the first.

Second period now, Riley Andzel shoots a dart but Mariela Mulready smothers it up for the save.

A few minutes later, Kayla Persinger sends it towards the goal and Natalie Ponzie is there to poke it in on the rebound to give Niagara County the 2-1 lead.

Just 40 seconds later, Abby Zimmerman gets away from defenders and goes bar down for the third NiCo goal of the day. It’s now 3-1.

That would be the final score of the second quarterfinal game. Niagara County advances to the semifinals where they will face Kenmore/Grand Island.