BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After a big win to open up their season on Monday, Niagara County and traveled to Holiday Twin Rinks on Tuesday afternoon to take on Lancaster/Iroquois/Depew for LID’s season opener.

NiCo strikes first just 30 seconds into the game. Madison Malone steals the puck behind the net and slips it through the five-hole for the first goal of the game.

And it doesn’t take long for Niagara County to add to their lead. Two and a half minutes later, following back-to-back deflections off the LID goalie pads, Natalie O’Brien is there to chip it into the back of the net to give NiCo the 2-0 lead.

With two and a half left in the first, NiCo strikes again, this time it’s Marina Mansfield who comes around the net and threads the needle for the third Niagara County goal of the period. Lady Warriors led 3-0 at the end of the first.

Second period action now, Kayla Persinger brings it in and shoots, and the puck slides in off the goalie’s skate! It’s now 4-0.

In the final minutes of the second period, the Lady Warriors fighting for the puck down low. Persinger pops it out near the goal and Mansfield is there to tap it in for the score! NiCo takes a 5-0 lead to the end of the period.

LID would score two goals in the third and NiCo would score one more. Niagara County tops LID 6-2.