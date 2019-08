Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison (32) celebrates a touchdown with teammates during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Niagara Falls native Qadree Ollison has made the Atlanta Falcons roster, the team announced on Saturday.

Ollison rushed for 128 yards and a touchdown in four preseason games.

A position-by-position breakdown of our 2019 roster: https://t.co/8K5vSJG6h9 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 31, 2019

Selected in the fifth round by Atlanta in April’s draft, Ollison, who also starred at Canisius High School and dazzled at Pitt, continued to show-off his abilities to the Falcons.

Congratulation to Qadree Ollison '14 on making the @AtlantaFalcons 53-man roster! pic.twitter.com/nspLrbRZ9t — Canisius HS Football (@CanisiusHSFB) August 31, 2019

He’s one of six backs Atlanta has on their roster.