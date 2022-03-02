BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two seed Orchard Park and three seed Niagara Falls met in the Class AA semifinals on Wednesday night. Winner will play Jamestown in the championship on Saturday afternoon.

The Quakers open up the game on a tear. Nation Howard steps up and banks the short jumper and draws the foul to give OP the early 7-0 lead.

Late in the first, Seth Joba snags the offensive rebound and gets the putback basket. Quakers up 11-3.

Second quarter now, Jordan Smith gets the ball from the inbounds and knocks down the triple from the corner. Wolverines only trail 13-11.

A few minutes later, Omarion Ralands drives and shoots, gets his own rebound and gets the bucket off the boards. NF down 18-17.

This one would stay close through to the end but thanks to a 16-point second half performance by Dominic Mackenzie, the Wolverines come out on top 59-52. Niagara Falls and Jamestown will play for the AA crown in the Sectional championship game on Saturday at 3:30 at Buffalo State.