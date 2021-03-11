Niagara Jr. Purple Eagles brings the best in WNY girls hockey together on the ice

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — In a year where everything is different, travel hockey has had to roll with the punches. This season, an All-Star girls team was formed at the U-19 level to put the best and brightest all on the same team. For many of these girls who have played on different travel teams around WNY and Canada for the last few years, playing with the Niagara Junior Purple Eagles this season is the first time they’ve played with girls they usually square up against on the ice.

“This year, they combined all the local teams together to make an All-Star team, so it was really cool to play against all your rivals that you’ve played against for years and now you’re all on the same team, so it was definitely cool to have such high competition this year,” Lancaster senior Morganne Dee said.

“Definitely getting as much exposure and training and everything that I get with Niagara [Jr. Purple Eagles], it makes high school a lot easier for me to make my passes, make my moves, get my shots, score goals, everything,” Starpoint senior Natalie O’Brien said.

With COVID-19 pausing sports until mid-summer, the Jr. Purple Eagles adjusted with the rest of the world. While the travel season usually runs from June until March, this team wasn’t able to get on the ice and practice together until September. After playing in a tournament in the first weekend of September, the team went back in a hiatus until February.

“Back in September, we really didn’t know what the season was going to look like, so each practice it was like ‘What are we going to do? Are we going to play games?’ So when we finally found out we were going to have a few tournaments, it was amazing,” Williamsville East senior Ellie Schau said. “Every practice we’ve been putting in the hard work and having fun. We don’t know when, if ever, it’s going to get shut down, we don’t know what’s going to happen. We’re just taking it step by step, not taking it for granted, just showing everybody what we have and just playing for each other.”

Over half the girls on the Jr. Purple Eagles play for one of the eight teams in the WNY Girls Ice Hockey Federation. They say it’s fun to play against their Purple Eagles teammates during the high school season, and that it adds an extra competitive edge.

“I think it’s fun to play against your teammates, I think it makes you work harder, and I think that it just intensifies the competition,” Sweet Home senior Hannah Barrett said. “And it makes things more competitive,” her twin sister Sara Barrett added.

“We play points back and forth, it’s fun to goof around but be serious on the ice, leave it on the ice, and then come to your next game as a team for Niagara, and work together to put all your points that you made out there, together on this team to win a championship, win a game, win States,” Lewiston Porter junior Kayla Persinger said.

“We definitely do all get competitive with each other, but we all try to have fun with it,” Buffalo Seminary senior Alexa Groh said. “Here at Niagara, we’ll talk about the games, talk about the Fed season, talk about when we play each other, but when we play each other, we’re still competitive, we’re still battling hard, and it’s just a really fun atmosphere to be able to play with my best friends, but also play against them. A lot of them are really the best players here, so it’s fun to see both sides of it.”

From foes in the Fed one night, to practicing on the same team the very next night, the girls on the Tier 1 U-19 Junior Purple Eagles hockey team have figured out how to play together on this All-Star team, and they say they’re just thankful for every single time they get the chance to take the ice.

“You can’t take anything for granted anymore,” Sara Barrett said.

“It definitely made me realize how much I love the sport, and how much I really missed it,” Hannah Barrett said.

“We’ve been trying, even here, to play every game and win every game that we can, because we don’t know what’s going to happen in New York State, if we’ll have States or even have the chance to try to go to Nationals,” Sacred Heart senior Kayla Kazprzak said.

“This quarantine really made me appreciate how much I am on the ice, and after coming back after that quarantine, I really started to love the game more and started to love practicing every day,” Nichols senior Paige Gross said.

With the Fed season wrapping up, these girls have a few more tournaments to play with the Jr. Purple Eagles before they head off to college. Every single player on this team will be playing sports in college, with 16 out of 17 playing college hockey.