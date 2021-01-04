Niagara MBB’s Marcus Hammond named named MAAC Player of the Week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara men’s basketball junior guard Marcus Hammond was named MAAC Player of the Week, the conference announced on Monday.

Hammond averaged a team-leading 20 points, while also averaging 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists as the Purple Eagles split a pair at Marist on January 1-2. Hammond, who shot 50 percent or better from the field and the 3-point line in each game, led all scorers in both games. Hammond scored 17 points and added a team-high four rebounds in the January 1st meeting.

Hammond followed with 23 points on 7 of 13 shooting from the field, including a season-high five 3-pointers, while grabbing six rebounds and two assists as the Purple Eagles defeated the Red Foxes on January 2 to earn the season split.

The Purple Eagles, who have won three of their last four games, return to the Gallagher Center where they are 11-3 in their last 14 home games to host the Rider Broncs on January 8-9 at 4 p.m.