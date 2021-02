Early in January of 2015, at the outset of the NFL playoffs, someone asked Tom Brady what it would mean for him to win the Super Bowl “at this stage” of his career.

“This stage?” Brady shot back, indignant at the implication. “What does that mean? What stage is that?”

One month later, at age 37, Brady led what was at the time the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history, leading the Patriots from 10 points down in the last eight minutes of the fourth quarter of a 28-24 victory over the Seahawks and the vaunted “Legion of Boom” defense.