It’s taken nearly 20 years, but this season Niagara and Syracuse will renew their thruway rivalry.

New head coach Patrick Beilein and the Purple Eagles announced on Monday they will travel to Syracuse to battle the Orange on Dec. 28.

“Playing against an ACC team like Syracuse is great for our conference and for Niagara University,” Beilein said in a statement. “This will be the first time since 2000 that these two teams have met, and we’re looking forward to making the trip back to Syracuse.”