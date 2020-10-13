Niagara University extends Greg Paulus’ contract

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara men’s basketball head coach Greg Paulus has received a contract extension keeping him with the Purple Eagles through the 2024-25 season, Niagara University Director of Athletics Simon Gray announced on Tuesday.

In Paulus’ inaugural season as head coach, the Purple Eagles posted a 12-20 record and a win over Marist College in the MAAC Championship tournament, Niagara’s first win in the MAAC Championships since 2017.

Paulus’s achievements were also recognized on a national scale this year. He received the 2019-20 Joe B. Hall National Coach of the Year award, given to the top first-year head coach in NCAA Division I college basketball.

“It is a privilege to be the head men’s basketball coach at Niagara University,” Greg Paulus said. “I am grateful for the continued commitment and support from Father Maher and Simon Gray. We will continue working to enrich the lives of our student-athletes on and off the court to make Niagara University, the community, and alumni proud.”

The Purple Eagles ranked statistically in the top-25 in the nation in fewest turnovers per game (10.6), fewest total turnovers (338), turnover margin (3.3), and 3-point field goal percentage (.372), while leading the MAAC in all four categories. Niagara had the best assist-to-turnover ratio (1.13) in the MAAC as well.