Niagara WBB pauses team activities due to positive COVID-19 test

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara Purple Eagles women’s basketball team has paused team activities due to a positive COVID-19 test among Tier 1 personnel, the team announced on Wednesday morning.

Due to the pause, Niagara’s basketball games over the next weeks have been moved.

The Purple Eagles were scheduled to travel to play at Monmouth on January 30th and 31st and at Siena on February 3rd, and were set to host Quinnipiac on February 6th and 7th. All five games are postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date.

The Niagara women’s basketball team has already postponed eight games this season.