BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Add some more accolades to Anthony Delisanti’s scorecard.

Delisanti, a Niagara Wheatfield graduate who has won three consecutive Buffalo District Golf Association championships and qualified for NCAA Regionals as a college freshman, set two Valparaiso University records in winning The Zach Johnson Invitational this week at Glen Oaks Country Club in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Shooting 64 on Tuesday after carding a pair of 69s in the first two rounds, Delisanti lowered Valpo’s individual round and 54-hole records.

Delisanti has been the medalist in consecutive tournaments, shooting 19-under par over his past six rounds. Last week, he carded 70-69-69 to win the Valparaiso University Fall Invitational at Sand Creek CC in Chesterton, Indiana.

A member at Willowbrook Golf Course in Lockport, the 19-year-old Delisanti was a four-time Niagara Frontier League champion who won the Section VI title in his senior year. In 2020, he became the youngest BDGA champion in the event’s 99-year history. He twice defended his BDGA medal, becoming the first player this century to three-peat. He has played in the past two Porter Cup tournaments at Niagara Falls CC, where he works in the summer.

In his freshman season playing for the Beacons, Delisanti won the Missouri Valley Conference title, shooting 30 on the back nine to finish with a 67 and qualify for NCAA Regionals. He was named MVC Newcomer of the Year and received the Valparaiso Male Performance of the Year award.