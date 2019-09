BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Niagara-Wheatfield picked up their first win of the season, going on the road to defeated North Tonawanda 26-6 .

The Falcons returned the opening kickoff 82 yards to take a 6-0 lead. NT pulled even as Nash Rieselman connected with Camerin Holmes on a 22-yard touchdown.

Niagara-Wheatfield would respond in the second quarter as quarterback Chris Gordon tossed a four yard TD to Andy Klebaur.