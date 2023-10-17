BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara women’s basketball team was voted the favorite to win the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference this upcoming season, while the team’s star guard, Aaliyah Parker, was voted preseason player of the year in the annual coaches’ poll.

The Purple Eagles finished second in the MAAC last season with a 16-4 conference record and went on to earn a berth in the WNIT after falling to Manhattan in the semifinals of the MAAC tournament.

Niagara brings back 10 players from last season’s roster, which includes Parker and her sister, Angel, the latter of whom was a unanimous preseason All-MAAC first team selection. Aaliyah garnered national attention when she posted the first triple-double in program history during last year’s MAAC tournament.

Both Parker sisters are Western New York natives and played their high school basketball at Cardinal O’Hara.

The Purple Eagles kick off their campaign Nov. 8 against St. Bonaventure at the Gallagher Center.

Here’s the full list of hoops players from WNY programs that have received preseason accolades so far:

MAAC women

Aalyiah Parker, F, Niagara – Preseason All-Conference First Team, Player of the Year

Angel Parker, G, Niagara – Preseason All-Conference First Team

Sisi Eleko, F, Canisius – Preseason All-Conference Third Team

MAAC men

Tahj Staveskie, G, Canisius – Preseason All-Conference Second Team

Xzavier Long, F, Canisius – Preseason All-Conference Third Team

Atlantic 10 men

Daryl Banks III, G, St. Bonaventure – Preseason All-Conference First Team

Chad Venning, F, St. Bonaventure – Preseason All-Conference Third Team

Here’s where other basketball programs from around the area placed in their respective preseason polls so far:

MAAC

Canisius men – third, one first-place vote

Canisius women – ninth

Niagara men – ninth

Atlantic 10

St. Bonaventure men – third, one first-place vote