Nichols and Canisius soccer ends in 1-1 tie

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On a rainy Thursday afternoon, Nichols and Canisius squared off in the final game of the regular season.

Scoreless in the first half, Michael McHale brings it up the sideline and sends it towards the goal but that’s stuffed by Cody Franklin.

On the other end of the field, Ermyes Aman beats the defender and shoots but the Vikings goalie covers it up for the save.

With five minutes left in the half, Victor Mazzara throws it in and Zachary Bonuito makes the goalie miss for the first goal of the game! Crusaders lead 1-0 at the break.

Second half action now, Nichols sends it to the goal but the ball bounces off Franklin’s hands and a Viking is there to tap in the goal! With that, Canisius breaks a 12-game streak of shutting out opponents.

At the end of regulation, the game was still tied 1-1, but a few minutes into extra time the game is called due to lightning. The Monsignor Martin playoffs start next week.