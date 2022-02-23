BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Monsignor Martin girls basketball playoffs kicked off on Wednesday with Sacred Heart and Nichols meeting in the quarterfinals.

The Vikings open up the game hot. They toss it around and get it to Quinn Benchley who knocks down the three from the elbow, then after a defensive steal, Nichols tosses it down the court to Cianna Tobia who gets the bucket off the boards. Nichols takes a 5-0 lead quick.

With just seconds left on the clock in the first, the Vikings again steal the ball and get it to Tobia for the layup in transition. Vikings led 13-6 at the end of the quarter.

Early in the second, Sacred Heart closing the gap as Mariah Huss drives in for the layup to make it 13-8.

Nichols would hold onto their lead through to the end to beat Sacred Heart 47-36 to advance to the Monsignor Martin semifinals.