BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 2022 lacrosse season is officially underway for Nichols and Lancaster as the teams played in their season opener on Thursday afternoon at Nichols.

The Legends scored early, but the Vikings responded quickly. Owen Tylec scoops up a loose ball and Nate Bair steps up and nails a top corner goal to tie the game up at one a piece.

The Vikings take the lead a few minutes later when Macay Jimerson beats the goalie down low. Nichols leads 2-1.

On the other side of the field, Lancaster keeps it interesting. Luke Suchyna snags the ball and snipes it from forever away into the back of the net to tie it game up at two.

And then the Legends go ahead and take the lead when Suchyna feeds it to Ryan Len for the dart to the bottom corner. Lancaster up 3-2.

Late in the first, after a save, Nichols clears it down the field and the Vikings beat the defense with a perfect play and goal by Belal Hemdani to end the first quarter tied at three.

Nichols would pull away from Lancaster and finish with a 14-8 win in the season opener.