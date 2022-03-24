BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After opening up the 2022 season with a 13-2 win over Sacred Heart last night, the Nichols girls lacrosse team hosted St. Mary’s on Thursday afternoon.

After a penalty, the Vikings get on the board first when Lyla Allen takes it in for the first goal of the game. Nichols jumps out to a 1-0 lead.

A few minutes later, Kate Sheline feeds it to Emily Allen for the quick stick goal. It’s now 2-0.

Just nine seconds after the second Nichols goal, Ava Plata gets the ball and takes it all the way down the field and finishes with a dart to the top corner to give the Vikings the 3-0 advantage.

Nichols keeps the foot on the gas later in the half. Allen reels it in, jukes out a defender, and finishes with a beautiful top shelf goal. Vikings up 4-0.

A few minutes later, Kiersten Smith scoops up a loose ball and drives down the lane for the bottom corner goal. Nichols leads 7-0.

The Vikings roll to a 14-0 shutout over St. Mary’s to open up the season with a 2-0 record.