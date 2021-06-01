Nichols girls lax tops Nardin 16-5 in Monsignor Martin semis

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s playoff time in Buffalo! The Monsignor Martin semifinals were underway for lacrosse on Tuesday afternoon, and the top seeded Nichols girls hosted Nardin.

After winning the opening faceoff, Lyla Allen gets it and passes to Julia Peters who takes it down the field and finishes with a top corner goal to give the Vikings a quick 1-0 lead.

Following a penalty, Allen comes in and slings the ball into the bottom left corner. It’s now 2-0, Nichols.

A few minutes later, Zahra Khan cradles it a few times on the run towards the net and goes over the top for the goal! Nichols up 3-0.

Later in the first half, Ava Plata with the free position and she takes two steps and rips it in to give the Vikings a 6-0 lead.

Under nine minutes left in the first, Sierra Capelli feeds it to Caroline Baldwin who scores Nardin’s first goal of the game. It’s now 9-1.

Nichols would go on to beat Nardin 16-5. The Vikings advance to the Monsignor Martin championship game where they will face Sacred Heart on Thursday at 5pm.