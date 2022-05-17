BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Nichols and Buffalo Seminary squared off in the Monsignor Martin girls lacrosse semifinals on Tuesday evening.

The Vikings get hot early in the game. Lyla Allen scoops up the ground ball and rips it over the goalie’s shoulder. It’s 2-0.

Just 20 seconds later, Kate Sheline feeds it to Ava Plata for the top corner goal to give Nichols the 3-0 advantage.

The Vikings pick up a grounder on defense, send it all the way down the field, and finish with a rip to the back of the net by Laura Franz. It’s now 4-0.

On the other end of the field, the Hawks finally get on the board when Anna Barry sneaks it between the goalie and the post to make it 4-1.

The goals just keep coming for Nichols. A feed from behind the goal to Charlotte Koch lifts the Vikings up 8-1.

Nichols keeps the foot on the gas pedal to down Buff Sem 20-5 and advance to the Monsignor Martin championship game on Wednesday at 4:30pm at Nichols.