BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Nichols and Nardin squared off in a midweek Monsignor Martin lacrosse game at the Keane Sports Park on Wednesday afternoon.

Early on, the Vikings get hot. From the free position, Kate Sheline drives in and slings it into the back of the net. Nichols takes a 1-0 lead.

A minute and a half later, Lyla Allen shakes off a defender and banks the bottom corner goal to give the Vikings the 2-0 advantage.

Nichols keep laying it on. Following a penalty, Ava Plata rips it into the top shelf. It’s now 3-0.

A few minutes later, Allen gets the bouncer for the free position goal to bring Nichols up 4-0.

The Vikings would jump out to a 7-0 lead, but Nardin rallied late! Nichols would hang on to win it 15-12.