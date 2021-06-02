Nichols outlasts Sacred Heart to win Monsignor Martin lacrosse title

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Top seed Nichols and two seed Sacred Heart met on the turf on Wednesday afternoon for the Monsignor Martin girls lacrosse championship game.

First half, Sharks on the offensive, Maria Salvo gets it to Isabella Judge on the elbow who then feeds it to Ava Verrastro for the quick stick goal! That ties the game up at two a piece.

A few minutes later, Kayleigh Colleary slings it to Salvo who rips a shot over the goalie’s shoulder to give Sacred Heart the 4-3 lead.

On the other end of the field, Callista Printz hits Lyla Allen on the move and she puts the ball into the back of the net to tie the game up at four.

Late in the half, Gracee Donovan finds Maureen Foley who dodges defenders and beats the goalie to give Nichols the 6-5 lead.

Less than a minute before halftime, Judge sends it right in front of the goal and Georgia Stockman is there to go over the top for the goal. We’re tied up 6-6 at the half.

Second half action, Foley takes it down the field and bounces it into the bottom corner to give Nichols the 11-9 lead.

With 1:30 left in the game, off the free position Stockman bounces in the goal to tie the game up at 11!!

20 seconds later, Ava Plata beats the goalie for her own free position goal to give Nichols the 12-11 advantage!

That would prove to be the game winning goal, but Plata would rip in one final goal as the clock struck zero to bring Nichols the 13-11 win! The Vikings are Monsignor Martin champions!!