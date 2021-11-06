Nichols soccer edges out Canisius 2-1 in OT to win Monsignor Martin title

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Canisius and Nichols met for the second straight season in the Monsignor Martin championship game, and this one was an instant classic on the pitch.

Early in the first, Nichols on the attack. The Vikings cross it near the goal but John Scalisi comes storming out of the net and scoops up the ball.

On the other side of the field, Zachary Bonuito takes the corner kick but Lukas Suero goes up and over everyone to snag the ball for the save. Really solid goaltending in this game in both nets.

Late in the first half, Michael McHale reels in the deflected shot, comes towards the middle and taps it to Anthony Rambino who boots it past Scalisi into the corner of the net. Nichols led 1-0 at the break.

Second half action now, Bonuito with the corner kick again but this time it slips through Suero’s hands for the goal! Canisius ties the game up at one a piece.

That’s where the score would stand at the end of regulation. In overtime, Kurt Mauser gets it down in the corner and sneaks it past the Crusader keeper who came out of the net for the game-winning goal!

Nichols tops Canisius for the second straight season in the Monsignor Martin championship game. The Vikings are back-to-back champions with the 2-1 victory.