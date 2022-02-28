BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Championship hockey is back at the HarborCenter as we have three games on this Super Monday! First up, the Monsignor Martin Niagara Cup title game between defending champs St. Francis and Nichols, who are in their first season playing Federation hockey.

First period, Nichols trying to clear it but Brycen Roberts fields the puck and slaps it from forever away for the first goal of the game. Red Raiders take a 1-0 lead through to the end of the period.

Second period now, Vikings on the power play. Christian Bauer slings it to Dominic DiTundo who lifts it into the back of the net to tie the game up at one a piece.

The score would stay knotted at one for the rest of regulation, and sends this game into overtime. In OT, London Goodwin fields the puck behind the net and snakes it behind the goalie and Bauer pokes it over the goal line for the game winning goal!

The Vikings win the Niagara Cup 2-1 and advance to the Catholic State Championship game on Saturday at 2:30pm at the HarborCenter.

“It’s crazy out there, the blood’s flowing, but the thing I love most about hockey is that it’s a team game. We were all out there buzzing the whole time,” Nichols sophomore London Goodwin said. “It’s just really nice to see it come together. I love those boys, I love being out there, I love winning and it really shows what Nichols hockey is all about. We’re about winning championships and family.”

“It’s not about how we won, the boys we were just battling right until the end. It was a hell of a performance by not only me but all of my teammates, it was unbelievable,” Nichols junior goalie Christian Schwartz said. “It’s awesome, and who doesn’t love winning a championship? You don’t get to do this every day. And with the guys I’m with? It was awesome. Great opportunity.”