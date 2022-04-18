BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On a snowy April afternoon, Nichols traveled to St. Joe’s for a Monsignor Martin lacrosse matchup on Monday.

Early in the game, the Vikings tie the game up when Jack Green gets it at the point, drives in and bounces in the goal. It’s now 2-2.

One minute later, Tyler Smart rips in a shot over the goalie’s shoulder to give Joe’s the 3-2 advantage.

In the final seconds of the first, Smart dodges and slings another shot into the back of the net. Marauders led 4-2 after one quarter.

Second quarter now, Mason Sanden beats his defender and goes up and above for the top corner goal. Nichols trails 5-3.

About 30 seconds later, the Vikings steal it and send it up the field to Sanden who gets the goal while falling down to cut the lead to one, 5-4.

On the other end of the field, Smart feeds it to James Cassata who rips it in to give the Marauders the 6-4 lead.

The game would get postponed in the third due to weather with St. Joe’s ahead 8-5. It wraps up tomorrow at 4pm.