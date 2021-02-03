NLL cancels 2021 spring season, plans to play traditional season in the fall

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bandits will not be playing a season in 2021 as the National Lacrosse league announced on Wednesday that plans for an abbreviated season this spring have been canceled due to uncertainties arising from COVID-19.

The league will move to start a traditional season in the fall of this year.

The NLL was in talks of playing a bubble season in Canada in April, but NLL Commissioner Nick Sakiewicz said with logistical challenges, including travel and quarantine restrictions in Canada, forced those scenarios to change.

“While many of the factors we can control were moving along well, those outside of our control, especially pertaining to obtaining government approval as far in advance as we would have needed, are no longer feasible,” NLL Commissioner Nick Sakiewicz said. “All the efforts and innovations we were planning will now go towards a full season starting this fall and into next year. We now set our sights on getting lined up for a full NLL season starting in the fall. We also thank our fans for sticking with us – we will be back, and it will be even more exciting than ever before.”

The start date of the full season will be announced at a later date. The NLL plans to start in the fall and play a full regular season into the spring of 2022.

“We appreciate the League’s extensive efforts to provide us the opportunity to play an abbreviated 2021 season in a safe and controlled environment throughout the changing landscape during this Pandemic. While we are disappointed that it will not be possible to play this spring, we are even more excited and passionate about having a full 2021-22 season and are eager to get back on the floor this fall,” said Zach Currier, PLPA President.

The Bandits had a 7-4 record when the 2020 season ended in March.