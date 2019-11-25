No. 3 Stanford Hands Bulls 88-69 Loss

Buffalo guard Dyaisha Fair (2) drives against Stanford guard Kiana Williams (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Stanford, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

The University at Buffalo women’s basketball team hung tough with #3 Stanford Sunday night, but would come up just short against the Cardinal.

Freshman guard Dyaisha Fair continued to dazzle as she led the BUlls with a game high 24 points, six rebounds and five steals. Elea Gaba tallied a career high 16 points. Theresa Onwuka captured her second double-double of the season for the Bulls with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Loren Christie finished the night with 12 points.

Stanford took a 12-7 lead at the first media timeout, but the Bulls battled back and would trail 19-17 after the first quarter. The Cardinal would use a 7-1 run after the Bulls tied the game at 19 to increase their lead. But once again, the Bulls would chip into their lead. Stanford led 35-30 at the half.

The Cardinal outscored UB 28-20 in the third quarter to take a 63-52 lead. The Bulls pulled within ten with just under six minutes to play, but Stanford would hang on to secure the victory.

The Bulls continue their road trip in Philadelphia in the the Saint Joseph’s Hawk Classic. They’re set to face Drexel at 2pm on Saturday, November 30.