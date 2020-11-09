No decision made on high school basketball, hockey or wrestling seasons by NYSPHSAA

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) announced on Monday afternoon that low and moderate risk high school winter sports are permitted to start on November 30th, the date previously set out by officials before the school year started.

Those sports include bowling, gymnastics, indoor track & field, skiing, swimming & diving.

However, no start date has been authorized for the high risk winter sports of basketball, hockey and wrestling.

“The high-risk sports start date continues to be examined and will be revised if needed but is contingent upon authorization from state officials,” NYSPHSAA executive director Robert Zayas said in a press release on Monday.

The high risk sports of football, volleyball and competitive cheerleading were moved to start on March 1st. They will be played before the spring sports season begins, tentatively set for April 19th.