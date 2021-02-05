No new Sabres added to COVID protocol list Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – It’s been a rough week for the Buffalo Sabres. Five players and coach Ralph Krueger have all been added to the NHL’s COVID protocol list. They won’t be available until they get off that list.

In perhaps the only bit of good news regarding the Sabres this week, no new players or coaches were added to the protocol list Friday.

This could be a good sign that things are leveling out and that the number stays at five players and a coach.

As of now, Taylor Hall, Rasmus Ristolainen, Brandon Montour, Jake McCabe and Tobias Rieder have all been put on the NHL’s COVID protocol list.

It was announced Thursday morning that coach Ralph Krueger tested positive for COVID-19 and was immediately put in the league’s protocol list as well.

The Sabres are scheduled to be back on the ice as next Wednesday for practice. Their next game set for Thursday against the Washington Capitals at home.