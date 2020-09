Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass (2) kicks a field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/John Munson)

(WIVB) — After the first week of games, no NFL players tested positive for COVID-19.

The testing results for September 13-19 were announced on Tuesday. During that time period, players and Tier 1 and 2 personnel were tested daily.

Tier 3 individuals were tested weekly, the NFL says.

Although no players tested positive, the NFL says five cases were found in other personnel.

