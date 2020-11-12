No time to slow down for UB

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After back-to-back dominating wins over Northern Illinois and Miami (Ohio), the UB Bulls have made the statement that they’re the team to beat in the MAC. While the goal is to start fast every year, each victory this season is especially crucial, and the Bulls know they can’t take the foot off the gas pedal.

“Coach Leipold stressed that from day one of game week. We know we had a rough start last year at the beginning of the season, and we knew we couldn’t have that to go to the championship this year, or even make a run,” UB running back Kevin Marks Jr. said. “Coming out fast is big in what we have to do to win games this year.”

“Every win is a statement win, but this one especially puts us on the map,” UB quarterback Kyle Vantrease said after the Bulls’ 42-10 win over Miami (Ohio) on Tuesday night. “No matter what the circumstances are, they’re the reigning MAC champions, and that’s a statement win in and of itself.

“Offensively to be firing on all cylinders, with the offensive line and running backs who did a great job tonight, the receivers who obviously did a great job, and the coaches who called great plays and got us prepared, all of that together has just been huge,” Vantrease said.

The Bulls outscored the Huskies and RedHawks 91-40, and average 45.5 points per game.

The offense played exceptionally well in the first two games of the year. So far, quarterback Kyle Vantrease has thrown for 528 yards and five touchdowns, already almost half of his yardage for the nine games he played in the 2019 season.

Couple Vantrease’s career year with the one-two punch of running backs Jaret Patterson and Kevin Marks Jr. who combine for over 350 yards after two games, and Vantrease’s favorite target Antonio Nunn, who has 239 yards on 11 receptions. For an offense that was almost one dimensional last season (even though it worked), this 2020 Bulls team is high-powered, and highly effective.

“There’s still correctable things. When we come in for film, we have to be coachable and see what’s on film, own it, and strive to get better,” UB Head Coach Lance Leipold said. “If we want to be the type of team I think we have the ability to be, that’s part of the hunger and desire that you have to take each and every day when you come in here to work and practice and do those things. We have a one week at a time mentality.”

The Bulls hit the road again next week when they travel to take on 0-2 Bowling Green. Kickoff is set for Tuesday at 7 pm.