North beats South 29-10 in 45th annual Lions All-Star football game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After a one-year hiatus, the Kensington Lions Club finally got to put on the 45th annual All-Star football game, featuring 63 graduated WNY senior football players split between the North and South teams.

Early in the first quarter, West Seneca East’s Brady Frys rolls out and tosses the ball up but it’s tipped off his receivers hands right into the waiting arms of Canisius’s Whisken Whited for the first turnover of the game!

Later in the first, South team threatening in the red zone, but a high snap leads to a fumble that’s recovered by Sweet Home’s Jailen Gaines of the North team! With that fumble recover, Gaines gets to wear the turnover chain on the sideline.

After a 43-yard touchdown pass from Frys to CSP’s John Swabik to give South the 8-0 lead, the North returns the favor. Sweet Home’s Tyrell Laws rolls out and hits St. Joe’s Jack Carey who extends over the goal line for the score. The two point conversion is good, and ties the game up at 8 a piece at the half.

Third quarter, North extending their lead with another touchdown, this time thanks to the legs of Laws who takes the QB keep and strides into the end zone to give North the 22-8 advantage.

Onto the fourth, after getting stood up at the goal line and turning the ball over on fourth down, the South team makes a defensive stand on the very next play. Lancaster’s Josh Jelonek and West Seneca East’s Mike Witt bring down Bennett’s Al McDuffie in the end zone for a safety! It’s now 22-10.

The North team would score one more time right before the buzzer to bring the final score to 29-10 to snap a three-game losing streak in the All-Star game!