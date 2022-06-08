BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — To cap off the first ever girls Flag Football season, North Tonawanda and Hamburg played for the Division I championship, while Sweet Home and Amherst battled for the Division II title.

North Tonawanda 49 Hamburg 6

Two seed NT and three seed Hamburg squared off at North Tonawanda on Wednesday evening for the Division I title. Halfway through the first, Lexi Brennan goes over the top to Kelsie Meredith who brings the Jacks to the six yard line.

On the very next play, Brennan hands it off to Kylie Miranto who skirts her way through the defense for the touchdown. North Tonawanda leads 13-0.

After an NT interception a few minutes later, the Bulldogs get on the board when Olive Luniewski takes the handoff and heads right over the goal line for the touchdown. It’s now 13-6.

Down on the other end of the field before the half, Miranto gets the ball and takes off for the endzone for the third Lumberjack touchdown of the day. North Tonawanda led 19-6 at the half.

NT would go on to top Hamburg 49-6 to win the first Division I girls flag football championship.

Sweet Home 47 Amherst 14

After an incredible run through the 2022 Flag Football season, undefeated Sweet Home hosted crosstown rival Amherst in the Division II championship.

The Panthers trounced the Tigers earlier in the season, and did the same thing in the title game on Wednesday.

Sweet Home track star Lanae Hall shined in the game, scoring five touchdowns for the Panthers in the first half.

The score was 47-0 at the half.

Amherst would score two late touchdowns in the final minutes of the game, but it would not be enough to combat the large Sweet Home lead.

The Panthers finish the season with a perfect 7-0 record and take home the first ever Division II crown with the 47-14 victory over Amherst.