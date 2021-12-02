November female scholar athlete: Alden’s Jenna Kersten

ALDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) – You can always find Alden senior Jenna Kersten doing something whether it be athletics, school activities or community work. Through all of that, she still maintains a 99 GPA and that makes her our female scholar athlete for the month of November.

Jenna is a four sport athlete playing volleyball, soccer and running cross country and track and field. As for which one is her favorite, it all depends on the season.

“I’d say last year cross country was my favorite just because it’s so out of the box for me. I never though I’d do running to that capacity,” Jenna told News 4.

In addition to being a great athlete, Jenna is also a member of National Honor Society and Student Council Secretary.

She also has a musical side to her being a member of the Jazz and school marching band. Jenna was also recently selected to play her trumpet solo in a video created to honor local veterans.

As if that wasn’t enough, Jenna also finds time to give back to her community. One of the biggest charities she volunteers for has a special place in her heart. Jenna spends time with Anna’s Wish, a charity that supports children battling pediatric cancer. She knows first hand how difficult cancer is to deal with after her father passed away when she was in sixth grade because of an aggressive form of cancer in 2015.

“I always wanted to make my dad proud,” Jenna said.

He also inspired her career path.

“Ever since that moment I knew I wanted to do something medical,” Jenna explained.

Jenna hopes to go to UB for physical therapy.

“I’m very talkative and an out going person so for me I like to have a relationship with the people I work with and I feel like with physical therapy I can be able to talk and create a bond with people,” Jenna explained.

“She helps people right now, she pushes herself and her peers, she pushes her classmates to do better and I think her getting into that field kind of makes me a little proud of her,” Alden cross country and track and field coach Ed Carll said.

It’s not hard to see why Jenna Kersten has a bright future ahead of her.